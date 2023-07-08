Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.