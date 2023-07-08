Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $24,235,041.36 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $448.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.