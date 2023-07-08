Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $24,235,041.36 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $448.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

