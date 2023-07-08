Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

