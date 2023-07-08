Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,211 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after buying an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVY opened at $171.68 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.