Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

META stock opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.