Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $139.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $92.43 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average is $133.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $84.41 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $473,815 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

