iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 604.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $440.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

