iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

