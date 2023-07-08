iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.43 and a 200 day moving average of $410.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.