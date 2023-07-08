iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

