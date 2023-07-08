iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

