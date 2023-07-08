Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) & SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ) Head to Head Comparison

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $54.88 billion N/A $5.75 billion $0.59 10.15 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.02

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Itaú Unibanco and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 3 0 2.75 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 10.38% 17.88% 1.37% SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Summary

Itaú Unibanco beats SVB Financial Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

