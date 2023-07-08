Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.