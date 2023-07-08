James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 604.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

