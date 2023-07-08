James J. Burns & Company LLC Invests $268,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.