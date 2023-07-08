Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2023

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZFree Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.75.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,252,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZFree Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.