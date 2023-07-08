Joshua Isner Sells 26,883 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $188.10 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

