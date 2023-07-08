JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $94.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.