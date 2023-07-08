Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.37% of Kellogg worth $84,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $9,625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.