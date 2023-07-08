Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $26.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,566,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,950,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

