Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $340.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $367.47 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $217.19 and a 52-week high of $378.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.40.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $4,428,670. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

