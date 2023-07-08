LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $34.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree
In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $552,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $275.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.93. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.42 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
