LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $34.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $552,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 42.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $275.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.93. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.42 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

