Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 17th

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.