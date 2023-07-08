Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) vs. Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Free Report) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Loyalty Ventures and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Loyalty Ventures presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 27,172.73%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than Logiq.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $727.71 million 0.00 -$2.34 million ($20.19) 0.00 Logiq $25.71 million 0.49 -$49.16 million N/A N/A

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26% Logiq -272.55% -467.32% -316.00%

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Logiq on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

