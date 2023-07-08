Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

