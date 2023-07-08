Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Several research firms recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Insider Activity at Macy’s
In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s
Macy’s Stock Performance
NYSE M opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
