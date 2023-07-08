Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

