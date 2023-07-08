Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
