Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 144.57% and a net margin of 85.15%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.