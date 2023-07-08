Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

MRNS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.30. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $9,219,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

