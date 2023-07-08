Marion Wealth Management Sells 580 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marion Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.43 and a 200 day moving average of $410.61. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

