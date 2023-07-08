Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $184.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.69.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $185.66 on Monday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

