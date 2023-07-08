Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRVL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of -311.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

