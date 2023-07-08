Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $417.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $268,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $388.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.28 and its 200 day moving average is $368.38. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $395.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.