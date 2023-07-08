McAdam LLC Acquires 27,998 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 463.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

