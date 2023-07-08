McAdam LLC Acquires 374 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

KO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOFree Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

