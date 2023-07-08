McAdam LLC Acquires 374 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

