McAdam LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK opened at $42.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

