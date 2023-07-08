McAdam LLC Acquires Shares of 9,937 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 451,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52,359 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 68,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

