McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.95 and its 200 day moving average is $325.48. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

