McAdam LLC Buys 19,405 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2,214.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

