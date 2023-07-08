McAdam LLC Buys 466 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $218.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.07 and a 200-day moving average of $222.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

