McAdam LLC Buys 786 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

