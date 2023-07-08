McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,878,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after buying an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 173,750 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 16,816.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $59.30 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $67.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

