McAdam LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

