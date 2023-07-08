McAdam LLC Has $530,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 160.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

