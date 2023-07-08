McAdam LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.77.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $184.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $189.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

