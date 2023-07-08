McAdam LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 295.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

