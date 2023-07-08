McAdam LLC Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 36.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.59.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

