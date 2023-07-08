McAdam LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $512.79 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $535.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.68.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

