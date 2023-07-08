McAdam LLC Makes New $968,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

