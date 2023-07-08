McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.