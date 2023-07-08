McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $23.97 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.